"Hell will fall on you!". Trump reminded Iran of the ultimatum

US President Donald Trump has again issued an ultimatum to Tehran, stating that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened within 48 hours or Iran will face hell.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump has reiterated the ultimatum to Tehran, demanding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
- Iran faces the threat of dire consequences if it fails to comply with Trump's demands, including destruction of power plants.
Trump reminded Iran of his tough ultimatum
Trump wrote about this on the X network.
As you know, on March 22, the US president already gave Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise he promised to destroy the Islamic State's power plants.
Tehran then responded to US threats to destroy Iran's power plant if the strait was not opened.
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