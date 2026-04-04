"Hell will fall on you!". Trump reminded Iran of the ultimatum

US President Donald Trump has again issued an ultimatum to Tehran, stating that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened within 48 hours or Iran will face hell.

Trump reminded Iran of his tough ultimatum

Trump wrote about this on the X network.

Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz? Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell breaks loose. Donald Trump President of the United States

As you know, on March 22, the US president already gave Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise he promised to destroy the Islamic State's power plants.

Trump's post

Tehran then responded to US threats to destroy Iran's power plant if the strait was not opened.