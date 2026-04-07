On April 7, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly began claiming that the entire Iranian civilization would be destroyed tonight. This is not the first such threat by an American leader towards official Tehran.
Points of attention
- Examining the impact of Trump's statements on US-Iran relations and the broader implications for regional stability.
- Discussing the uncertainty and potential dangers associated with the possibility of a conflict between the US and Iran under the current administration.
Trump is trying to intimidate Iran again
According to the head of the White House, tonight all of humanity will learn about one of the most important moments in the world's long and complex history.
What is important to understand is that the day before, the American leader began to assure that the United States was capable of "destroying Iran overnight."
Trump believes it will only take him 4 hours.
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