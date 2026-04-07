An entire civilization will perish tonight — Trump

On April 7, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly began claiming that the entire Iranian civilization would be destroyed tonight. This is not the first such threat by an American leader towards official Tehran.

Trump is trying to intimidate Iran again

An entire civilization will perish tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want it to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have a complete and total regime change, where other, more intelligent and less radical views may prevail, something revolutionaryly amazing may happen, WHO KNOWS? Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, tonight all of humanity will learn about one of the most important moments in the world's long and complex history.

"47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. May God bless the wonderful people of Iran!" Donald Trump said in a statement. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that the day before, the American leader began to assure that the United States was capable of "destroying Iran overnight."

"The entire country can be destroyed in one night, and that night could be tomorrow night," the US president said. Share

Trump believes it will only take him 4 hours.