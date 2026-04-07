An entire civilization will perish tonight — Trump
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World
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An entire civilization will perish tonight — Trump

Trump is trying to intimidate Iran again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 7, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly began claiming that the entire Iranian civilization would be destroyed tonight. This is not the first such threat by an American leader towards official Tehran.

Points of attention

  • Examining the impact of Trump's statements on US-Iran relations and the broader implications for regional stability.
  • Discussing the uncertainty and potential dangers associated with the possibility of a conflict between the US and Iran under the current administration.

Trump is trying to intimidate Iran again

An entire civilization will perish tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want it to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have a complete and total regime change, where other, more intelligent and less radical views may prevail, something revolutionaryly amazing may happen, WHO KNOWS?

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, tonight all of humanity will learn about one of the most important moments in the world's long and complex history.

"47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. May God bless the wonderful people of Iran!" Donald Trump said in a statement.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that the day before, the American leader began to assure that the United States was capable of "destroying Iran overnight."

"The entire country can be destroyed in one night, and that night could be tomorrow night," the US president said.

Trump believes it will only take him 4 hours.

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Trump is trying to intimidate Iran

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