Pakistan hands over war cessation plan to US and Iran
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Pakistan hands over war cessation plan to US and Iran

Pakistan tries to reconcile the US and Iran
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Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters insiders, Washington and Tehran have received a framework plan from Pakistan for a cessation of hostilities and the subsequent conclusion of a peace agreement. It is likely that it can be agreed on April 6.

Points of attention

  • The agreement also aims to establish a regional framework for shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, which plays a crucial role in global maritime trade.
  • Expectations are high for the final negotiations in the Pakistani capital, as efforts continue to reconcile the US and Iran through diplomatic channels.

Pakistan tries to reconcile the US and Iran

According to anonymous sources, Pakistan conveyed its plan to the US and Iran on the night of April 5.

The document calls for an immediate ceasefire and the subsequent conclusion of a comprehensive agreement.

In addition, talks have already taken place between Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir, US Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Pakistan's plan calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, leading to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, over the next 15-20 days, Washington and Tehran will continue to work on a broader settlement.

The agreement, tentatively called the "Islamabad" agreement, will include a regional framework for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and final in-person negotiations are expected in the Pakistani capital.

According to insiders, the final peace agreement will include a commitment by Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the unblocking of frozen assets.

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