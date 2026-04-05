US senators challenge Trump over NATO
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Politics
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US senators challenge Trump over NATO

US Senators
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US President Donald Trump has faced criticism not only from opposition Democrats but also from his own Republican Party over his statements regarding a possible US withdrawal from NATO.

Points of attention

  • US Senators Coons and McConnell criticize President Trump for his remarks on a potential US withdrawal from NATO, highlighting the importance of the alliance for national security.
  • NATO, the most successful military alliance in history, has supported US security for over 70 years, with NATO troops fighting and dying in Afghanistan and Iraq alongside American forces.

NATO is the most successful military alliance in history — US Senators Coons and McConnell

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons, First Vice Chairman of the Senate Defense Subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee, and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, Chairman of the Senate Defense Subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee, noted in a joint statement that NATO is the most successful military alliance in history and has supported the security of the United States for more than 70 years.

The only time NATO has gone to war has been in response to an attack on the United States. NATO troops have fought and died in Afghanistan and Iraq alongside American forces. The United States should not take lightly that sacrifice—or the willingness of our allies to make it again.

They emphasized that disputes within NATO are as old as the Alliance itself, but Americans feel safer when NATO is strong and united.

It is in our interest that all Allies carefully nurture this unity. The United States joined NATO in 1949 when the Senate voted to ratify the NATO Treaty, and the United States will remain a member. The Senate will continue to support the Alliance for the peace and protection it provides for America, Europe, and the world.

Recall, Trump said that he was seriously considering the possibility of the United States withdrawing from NATO due to the allies' position on the US war in Iran.

However, according to media reports, the United States Congress and the Pentagon have stated that there are no discussions about the US leaving NATO, and the Alliance itself considers the White House president's threats to sever relations with the bloc to be a bluff.

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