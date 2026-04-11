China plans to provide secret military aid to Iran

According to US intelligence, the Chinese government intends to transfer new air defense systems to the Iranian regime. This could happen within the next few weeks.

China continues to strengthen Iran in the war against the US

According to American intelligence, Beijing plans to transfer man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) to Tehran.

What is important to understand is that they are extremely dangerous for low-flying aircraft.

Media insiders point out that such systems have already been used in the Middle East after the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.

What is also interesting is that right now US President Donald Trump is preparing for a visit to Beijing, where he is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to anonymous sources, China may use third countries to mask the origin of supplies.

American intelligence has concluded that the Iranian regime could use the temporary ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.

In this process, he primarily relies on his main allies — Russia and China.

It is no secret that Beijing is already supplying Tehran with dual-use technologies that can be used for military purposes.