Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukrainian experts are involved in the process of directly destroying Iranian "shaheeds" in various countries in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy told what Ukrainian specialists are doing in the Middle East

We sent our military experts to the Middle East, including experts in interceptor drones and experts in electronic warfare. And we demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors. Did we destroy the Iranian "shaheeds"? Yes, we did. Did we destroy them in one country? No, in several. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this can indeed be considered a real success.

Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that this is not about a training mission and training, but about involvement in the creation of a modern sky defense system.

Ukraine has already helped its allies strengthen their air defense — the partners are grateful to Kyiv for its active support and experience.