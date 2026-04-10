Ukrainian specialists destroyed Iranian "shaheeds" in the Middle East

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukrainian experts are involved in the process of directly destroying Iranian "shaheeds" in various countries in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlights successful operations in shooting down drones with jet engines, signaling Ukraine's progress in developing interceptors for combating advanced threats and garnering appreciation from partner nations.
- Ukraine's assistance in strengthening allies' air defense capabilities underscores its proactive support and expertise, positioning the country as a key player in enhancing regional security measures.
Zelenskyy told what Ukrainian specialists are doing in the Middle East
According to the head of state, this can indeed be considered a real success.
Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that this is not about a training mission and training, but about involvement in the creation of a modern sky defense system.
Ukraine has already helped its allies strengthen their air defense — the partners are grateful to Kyiv for its active support and experience.
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