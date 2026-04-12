Trump threatens China with 'big problems' if it helps Iran
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Trump threatens China with 'big problems' if it helps Iran

Trump tries to intimidate Xi again
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

On April 12, US leader Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Beijing after it became known that China wanted to secretly provide military aid to Iran.

Points of attention

  • The implications of China's potential military aid to Iran could have significant repercussions on international relations and regional stability.
  • The feud highlights the complex dynamics between the US, China, Iran, and the broader implications for global geopolitics.

Trump tries to intimidate Xi again

Journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on intelligence that China is planning to transfer weapons to Iran.

According to Trump, if this does happen, Beijing will face serious consequences.

If China does this, China will have big problems.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Despite this, he said whether he had talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

It is known for certain that Trump intends to meet with him early next month in China.

According to American intelligence, Beijing intends to transfer new air defense systems to Tehran in the near future.

US Vice President J.D. Vance has already publicly announced that Donald Trump's team is leaving Pakistan without reaching an agreement with Iran after 21 hours of negotiations.

"And I think that's much worse news for Iran than it is for the United States of America. So we're going back to the United States without a deal," Vance said.

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