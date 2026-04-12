Trump threatens China with 'big problems' if it helps Iran

On April 12, US leader Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Beijing after it became known that China wanted to secretly provide military aid to Iran.

Trump tries to intimidate Xi again

Journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on intelligence that China is planning to transfer weapons to Iran.

According to Trump, if this does happen, Beijing will face serious consequences.

If China does this, China will have big problems. Donald Trump President of the United States

Despite this, he said whether he had talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

It is known for certain that Trump intends to meet with him early next month in China.

According to American intelligence, Beijing intends to transfer new air defense systems to Tehran in the near future.

US Vice President J.D. Vance has already publicly announced that Donald Trump's team is leaving Pakistan without reaching an agreement with Iran after 21 hours of negotiations.