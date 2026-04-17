The Netherlands will transfer a new ship "Genichesk" to Ukraine
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Ukraine
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The Netherlands will transfer a new ship "Genichesk" to Ukraine

Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine will receive a new ship "Genichesk"
Читати українською

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten has decided to provide Ukraine with a new mine-clearing vessel. The Ukrainian Navy is likely to receive the ship in June 2026. It is planned to be named "Genichesk".

Points of attention

  • Ukraine will receive 'Genichesk' as the 5th ship provided by its allies, including Great Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
  • The ship 'Genichesk' is named in honor of a previous ship lost in 2022 and will help in mine clearance in the Black Sea after the war ends.

Ukraine will receive a new ship "Genichesk"

As part of his official visit to the Netherlands, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian military personnel who are training on the mine countermeasures ship Zr. Ms. Makkum.

This particular vessel will become the property of Ukraine in June 2026.

Crew members are trained to operate various types of underwater drones to search, identify, and defuse mines.

An important advantage is that a significant portion of the sailors already have real combat experience.

According to the latest data, the ship will receive the symbolic name "Genichesk" — that is, in honor of the ship lost by the Ukrainian fleet while performing tasks in June 2022 near the Kinburn Spit.

The Office of the President of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this is the 5th ship among those that the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from Kyiv's allies.

The first four were handed over by Great Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands, and were named "Cherkasy", "Chernihiv", "Mariupol" and "Melitopol". Two of them were of the Sandown class, and two more, like the future "Genichesk", were Alkmaar.

As of today, all 5 vessels are in Britain, and only after the end of the war will they participate in mine clearance in the Black Sea.

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