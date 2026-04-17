Russia strikes Dnipro, Sumy and Chernihiv

Various cities and villages in Ukraine came under attack by Russian invaders last night. Destruction and fires are reported in Sumy, Dnipro, and Chernihiv.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine — what is known

The official statement was made by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

According to him, at around 03:00, the Russian occupiers began to strike the first strikes on critical facilities in the city. As a result, fires broke out.

Information about civilian casualties is currently being clarified.

Chernihiv Energy later officially confirmed that a power facility in the Chernihiv district was damaged, and about 6,000 subscribers in the regional center were without power.

Two people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy carried out more than 20 attacks with drones, artillery, and missiles.

In Dnipro, a transport company, a high-rise building, and a commercial building were damaged.

A gymnasium, a private house, and a car were damaged in the Novooleksandrivska community of Dnipro district. Two local residents were injured.

In the Nikopol region, the Russians targeted Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonogryhorivska, and Pokrovska communities. Infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, five-story buildings, private homes, and outbuildings were damaged. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

It is also reported that one person was killed as a result of a Russian attack in Sumy region late on the evening of April 16.

A 56-year-old resident of the Bilopil community died as a result of a Russian attack... An enemy drone hit him next to him. The man received injuries incompatible with life, — said the head of the OVA, Oleg Hrygorov. Share

In addition, a Russian drone hit a fire and rescue unit, causing partial damage to the building.