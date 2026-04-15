Ukraine close to approving agreement on creation of Special Tribunal for Russia

A vote on the agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine could take place as early as May 14-15. This could happen during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.
Points of attention
- The establishment of the Special Tribunal aims to hold war criminals in the Kremlin accountable, emphasizing the importance of responsibility for sustainable peace.
- The Extended Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal is expected to be considered and adopted during the upcoming ministerial meeting.
Special Tribunal for Russia — at what stage is Ukraine?
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, after the decision of Poland and Iceland to join the agreement, the legal minimum for further steps was achieved.
A Ukrainian diplomat officially confirmed that the key formalities for launching the Special Tribunal have been completed.
He pointed out that it took even less than a year to do this.
According to Sybiga, war criminals in the Kremlin must realize that accountability is inevitable.
More on the topic
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-