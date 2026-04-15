Ukraine close to approving agreement on creation of Special Tribunal for Russia
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Ukraine
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Ukraine close to approving agreement on creation of Special Tribunal for Russia

Andriy Sybiga
Special Tribunal for Russia — at what stage is Ukraine?
Читати українською

A vote on the agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine could take place as early as May 14-15. This could happen during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Points of attention

  • The establishment of the Special Tribunal aims to hold war criminals in the Kremlin accountable, emphasizing the importance of responsibility for sustainable peace.
  • The Extended Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal is expected to be considered and adopted during the upcoming ministerial meeting.

Special Tribunal for Russia — at what stage is Ukraine?

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, after the decision of Poland and Iceland to join the agreement, the legal minimum for further steps was achieved.

Now, the Extended Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine can be submitted for consideration and adoption during the ministerial meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Chisinau on May 14-15.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

A Ukrainian diplomat officially confirmed that the key formalities for launching the Special Tribunal have been completed.

He pointed out that it took even less than a year to do this.

According to Sybiga, war criminals in the Kremlin must realize that accountability is inevitable.

From ordinary Russian "executors" to the highest military ranks and political leadership. Responsibility is extremely important for sustainable peace, — noted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

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