Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 324 drones

During the night of April 14-15, Russia launched strikes on Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 324 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces eliminated 309 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Air defenses, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other defense units were actively involved in countering the enemy threat, showcasing the readiness of the Ukrainian forces.
- The situation remains tense with enemy UAVs in the airspace, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety rules and supporting the defense efforts of Ukraine.
Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them — "shaheeds".
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
Ballistic missile hits and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 10 locations.
There are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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