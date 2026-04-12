Ukraine can play an important role in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

The Minister for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, Al Carnes, drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine can play an important role in international efforts to restore the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukraine may be involved in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

According to the British minister, he highly appreciates Ukrainian drone technologies — in fact, he considers them among the best in the world.

"I think this could be useful in the Middle East, as we've already seen with the Shahed drones, all the way to the Strait of Hormuz," Al Karns emphasized. Share

The minister also made it clear that, despite the situation in the Middle East, the Russian-Ukrainian war still remains a priority for London in the field of defense and security.

Karns believes that his country can really learn a lot from Ukrainian inventions on the front.

First of all, we are talking about the field of drone technology, the use of data, and artificial intelligence.