Ukraine can play an important role in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz
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Ukraine can play an important role in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

Ukraine may be involved in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The Minister for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, Al Carnes, drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine can play an important role in international efforts to restore the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz.

Points of attention

  • Despite global concerns in the Middle East, the UK sees the Russian-Ukrainian war as a priority, recognizing Ukraine's contributions to military innovation.
  • The integration of Ukrainian technologies in international efforts could pave the way for effective solutions in ensuring the security and functionality of critical regions like the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukraine may be involved in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

According to the British minister, he highly appreciates Ukrainian drone technologies — in fact, he considers them among the best in the world.

"I think this could be useful in the Middle East, as we've already seen with the Shahed drones, all the way to the Strait of Hormuz," Al Karns emphasized.

The minister also made it clear that, despite the situation in the Middle East, the Russian-Ukrainian war still remains a priority for London in the field of defense and security.

Karns believes that his country can really learn a lot from Ukrainian inventions on the front.

First of all, we are talking about the field of drone technology, the use of data, and artificial intelligence.

This is a revolution in military affairs, and we need to move faster,” the UK Armed Forces Minister stressed.

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