Russian occupiers shot 4 Ukrainian prisoners in Kharkiv region

According to the DeepState monitoring project, Russian invaders executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war near the settlement of Veterinarne, in the Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- Video evidence shows Russian soldiers executing defenseless Ukrainian defenders, further emphasizing the brutality of the conflict.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders violated the 'Easter truce' proposed by Putin 2,299 times, highlighting the lack of commitment to peace.
Russian soldiers are killing Ukrainian prisoners again
In addition, analysts have published video evidence showing Russian soldiers shooting defenseless Ukrainian defenders lying face down on the ground.
What is important to understand is that on April 10, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the introduction of the so-called "Easter truce."
The Kremlin leader also began to claim that it would begin at 4:00 PM on April 11 and last until the end of the day on April 12.
Despite this decision of the dictator, the Russian army continued to wage hostilities.
On the morning of April 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that as of 07:00, the Russian invaders had violated the Easter truce proposed by Putin 2,299 times.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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