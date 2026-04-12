Russian occupiers shot 4 Ukrainian prisoners in Kharkiv region
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers shot 4 Ukrainian prisoners in Kharkiv region

Russian soldiers are killing Ukrainian prisoners again
Читати українською
Source:  DeepState

According to the DeepState monitoring project, Russian invaders executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war near the settlement of Veterinarne, in the Kharkiv region.

Points of attention

  • Video evidence shows Russian soldiers executing defenseless Ukrainian defenders, further emphasizing the brutality of the conflict.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders violated the 'Easter truce' proposed by Putin 2,299 times, highlighting the lack of commitment to peace.

Russian soldiers are killing Ukrainian prisoners again

Once again, the enemy violated the customs and rules of warfare — 4 Ukrainian prisoners of war were shot near Veterinarne in the Kharkiv region, — says the official DeepState statement.

In addition, analysts have published video evidence showing Russian soldiers shooting defenseless Ukrainian defenders lying face down on the ground.

The Katsaps entered the positions through their neighbors. Unfortunately, after capturing 4 servicemen from one of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they were shot by the Katsaps.

What is important to understand is that on April 10, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the introduction of the so-called "Easter truce."

The Kremlin leader also began to claim that it would begin at 4:00 PM on April 11 and last until the end of the day on April 12.

Despite this decision of the dictator, the Russian army continued to wage hostilities.

On the morning of April 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that as of 07:00, the Russian invaders had violated the Easter truce proposed by Putin 2,299 times.

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