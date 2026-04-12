Air defense neutralized 133 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Russia's new air attack on Ukraine began at 6:00 p.m. on April 11, despite dictator Vladimir Putin's Easter truce. This time, the enemy used 160 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones to strike.
Points of attention
- The conflict is ongoing, with Ukrainian soldiers urging citizens to follow safety guidelines and unite towards victory.
- The continuous attacks highlight the volatile situation in the region and the importance of monitoring developments closely.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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