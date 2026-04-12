Air defense neutralized 133 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Russia's new air attack on Ukraine began at 6:00 p.m. on April 11, despite dictator Vladimir Putin's Easter truce. This time, the enemy used 160 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones to strike.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 133 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.