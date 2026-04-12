Watch: Easter greetings from Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, Orthodox Christians and Greek Catholics of Ukraine will celebrate Easter — the Resurrection of Christ. This is one of the main holidays of the year, symbolizing the triumph of life over death. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena have already addressed the Ukrainians.

Easter greetings from the President of Ukraine and the First Lady

Dear Ukrainians, dear Ukrainian women!

“God is in the midst of the city, and it will not be shaken” — these words are engraved here, above our Oranta, in our great Sophia. Share

And these words are endowed with extraordinary power, which we feel over one and a half thousand days of the battle for life, in which our Ukraine, our capital, our people, and our faith are unshakable.

And this is so important today, when war is not only on the battlefield, but also a fierce battle of emotions, characters, and spirit, truth versus lies, faith versus despair, hope versus despair.

This struggle is not easy for all of us. Especially in times of turbulence, when it seems like the world is falling into an abyss and no one knows what tomorrow will bring.

In such moments, it is Easter and its meanings that tell us how not to give up, where to find light so as not to get lost.

These answers, these signs are right next to us. In our loved ones, in our families, in our people, in every action, look, hug, in every message, and in every word of support.

In our "how are you?".

"Don't be afraid", "I'm here."

"Take care of yourself."

"Everything will be fine."

This light, the light in our people, enriches us with the strength to hold on as one big family. The family is Ukraine.

And that's how — together — we overcame this winter. The hardest in our history. But which lost. Lost to us. And the cold ingloriously retreated, and we waited for our spring, and today we celebrate our Easter together.

For the fifth year in a row, we do this despite the pain, all the trials and evil that surrounds our land. We do it, proving: Ukrainians always remain Ukrainians. And no war will erase this. So this day for us is always about family, the warmth of our own home, about children's laughter in it. For the sake of this laughter, thousands of Ukrainians are at the front, defending Ukraine and their families. Share

And no matter how dark clouds cloud the sky, we preserve our identity, family traditions. Every year we prepare, assemble an Easter basket, paint pysanky, bake paski, decorate our home, plant trees and flowers. And all this is not about food or decor, but about the people who want life to flourish around them.

And this is precisely the meaning that Easter is filled with for all of us. It has been so in all the centuries during which Sofia has stood. It is so today, when Ukraine stands firmly, stubbornly, unshakably. Knowing for whom and for what. So that the fifth Easter in times of war may be replaced by the first peaceful Easter. On all our land, for all our people. When the Easter bell will not be disturbed by the siren of alarm.

When winter and all evil recede from our land, and everyone will wait for their loved ones — from the front, captivity, occupation.

When loved ones are nearby, and grandchildren are in the arms of our parents, and we are at the same table again.

This is worth fighting for. And we have been doing it for 1,509 days now. And on Easter, our faith is stronger than ever — faith in the victory of peace over war.

Four years ago, we all prayed for Ukraine to survive. We prayed and fought for it. Four years later, we all pray and fight for Ukraine to live in peace.

We rely not only on the heavenly forces, but also on our Security and Defense Forces, we believe equally in God's mercy and our courage, we hope for the intercession of our Oranta and the accuracy of our long-range weapons. Share

Today, Ukrainians not only believe in miracles, but also create miracles themselves — daily, with their own hands, through their actions, work, courage, dedication, and strength of spirit.

To be together. To stick to our own. To believe in Ukraine. To believe in each other. As long as this remains unchanged, evil is powerless.

So may the hope and warmth of this day unite the hearts of all our people. May God protect those who protect us.

And the heavens protect all who defend our heaven and earth. And the will of all who fight against slavery will be strong.

May everyone who helps and seeks always find. Everyone who is on the road will always overcome it. Everyone who does everything possible for Ukraine does not lose faith in the fact that everything is possible.