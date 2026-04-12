Russia has violated the Easter truce more than 2,300 times

On the morning of April 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that as of 07:00, Russian invaders had violated the Easter truce proposed by dictator Vladimir Putin 2,299 times.
Points of attention
- Yesterday, the enemy carried out 58 air strikes, dropping 184 guided bombs, and used kamikaze drones in attacks on settlements and troops.
- The situation remains tense as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to unfold, with ongoing violations of the ceasefire leading to further casualties.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 12, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/12/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,311,180 (+1,070) people;
tanks — 11,859 (+8) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,384 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 39,871 (+73) units;
MLRS — 1,727 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,345 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 233,866 (+2,081) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 88,914 (+216) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 58 air strikes, dropping 184 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 8,458 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,947 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 123 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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