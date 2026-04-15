Russia strikes Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and Cherkasy

The aggressor country Russia continues to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. A 74-year-old woman died in Zaporizhia as a result of hostile terror. In addition, victims are reported in Cherkasy and Zaporizhia.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the air defense neutralized 309 out of 324 enemy UAVs.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The air battle took place in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Air defense forces have already confirmed the hits of ballistic missiles and 13 strike UAVs at 9 locations, as well as the fall of debris at 10 locations.

A 74-year-old woman died in Zaporizhia due to a Russian attack.

In addition, it was indicated that a parking lot, a business, a bus stop, nearby residential buildings, and a kiosk were damaged as a result of the shelling.

In the Odessa region, the enemy attacked port infrastructure. Fires broke out at the sites of the hits.

In Dnipro, local authorities report that three civilians were injured as a result of strikes by the Russian army. An administrative building and a high-rise building were damaged.

In Cherkasy, three victims are reported as a result of the fall of enemy UAVs.