Ukraine completely destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 14, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, two UAV control points, and one multiple launch rocket system of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 15, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/15/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,313,970 (+1,010) people,

tanks — 11,864 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 24,390 (+1) units,

artillery systems — 40,003 (+50) units,

MLRS — 1,736 (+4) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 239,241 (+1,388) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 89,553 (+253) units,

special equipment — 4,125 (+2) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. Share

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, deployed 6,672 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,917 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 48 from multiple launch rocket systems.