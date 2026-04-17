Air defense eliminated 147 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Last night, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 172 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack drones, and other types of drones.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data indicates the downing/suppression of over 100 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs, and other drones during the intense battle.
- The ongoing effort to protect Ukraine's airspace highlights the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers in the face of adversity.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on April 17.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, about 120 of them — "shaheeds".
The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
A ballistic missile and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 4 locations.
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