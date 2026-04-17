Air defense eliminated 147 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Last night, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 172 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack drones, and other types of drones.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on April 17.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, about 120 of them — "shaheeds".

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 147 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 4 locations.