Air defense eliminated 147 targets while repelling the Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 147 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

Last night, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 172 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack drones, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data indicates the downing/suppression of over 100 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs, and other drones during the intense battle.
  • The ongoing effort to protect Ukraine's airspace highlights the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers in the face of adversity.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on April 17.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, about 120 of them — "shaheeds".

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 147 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 4 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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