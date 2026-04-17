Defense forces defeated the Russian army command post

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 16, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked one area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, a control point, five artillery systems, and an air defense system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The conflict marks the beginning of a new era in the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, with intense combat clashes reported at the front lines.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the ongoing military operations, highlighting the resilience and determination of Ukrainian forces against the Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 17, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/17/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,316,070 (+1,000) people,
tanks — 11,870 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 24,400 (+9) units,
artillery systems — 40,160 (+114) units,
MLRS — 1,739 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,349 (+2) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 243,008 (+2,410) units,
cruise missiles — 4,549 (+12) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,014 (+253) units,
special equipment — 4,129 (+3) units.
In addition, it used 9,701 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,771 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 142 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.
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