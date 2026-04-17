Ukraine hits Russian radars and boat storage facility
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hits Russian radars and boat storage facility

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Defense Forces — all the details from the General Staff
Читати українською

On April 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked the enemy Podlyot and Nebo-M radar stations, control points, a boat storage warehouse, and other Russian logistics facilities.

Points of attention

  • Updates on successful previous strikes including the liquidation of a UAV laboratory and radar stations in Russian territories.
  • Get comprehensive insights on the ongoing military operations from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

New successes of the Defense Forces — all the details from the General Staff

During last night, Ukrainian soldiers defeated enemy control points.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a command and observation post near the settlement of Dovhe (TOT of the Luhansk region), as well as UAV control points near the settlements of Tyotkino (Kursk region of the Russian Federation), Uspenivka and Zelene in the Zaporizhia region.

Also affected were a base for the repair and maintenance of weapons and military equipment (Klynkyne, TOT Donetsk region), a logistics hub (Mangush, TOT Donetsk region), and a warehouse for storing landing craft (Chornomorske, TOT AR Crimea).

Moreover, it is indicated that the Defense Forces struck enemy ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Skadovsk (TOT Kherson region), Panteleimonivka (TOT Donetsk region), and Dovzhansk (TOT Luhansk region).

Against this background, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the destruction of a material and technical equipment warehouse and a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the areas of the settlements of Sabivka and Rovenky, Luhansk region, respectively.

Based on the results of previous lesions, it was determined:

  • liquidation of the UAV laboratory in the Orlynske district (Donetsk region);

  • destruction of the “Nebo-M” radar station (Chernovets, Belgorod region, Russian Federation);

  • liquidation of the Podlyot radar station (Novomaryevka, Rostov region, Russian Federation).

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