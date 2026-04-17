Trump closes US ports to Russian ships
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Economics
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Trump closes US ports to Russian ships

Trump's new decision on Russia - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US leader Donald Trump has officially extended the ban on the Russian fleet from entering US ports. The decision has already been published in the Federal Register.

Points of attention

  • The decision highlights the US government's commitment to control maritime space and maintain extraordinary powers amidst ongoing international tensions.
  • The extended ban underscores the ongoing repercussions of Russia's aggressive policies and actions on global maritime security and diplomatic relations.

Trump's new decision on Russia — what is known

What is important to understand is that this regime has been in effect for the last 4 years, that is, since April 2022.

The White House points out that the new decision of the US President leaves it in force for at least another year.

As mentioned earlier, the restrictions cover the parking and movement of vessels associated with the aggressor country, Russia.

As of today, the Secretary of Homeland Security retains the authority to strictly regulate the presence of such ships in US ports.

It is also worth noting that the aggressive policy of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is cited as the reason for this decision.

The policies and actions of the government of the Russian Federation continue to constitute a state of emergency due to the disruption or threat of disruption of the international relations of the United States, the official statement said.

Against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage, the White House believes it is extremely important to maintain extraordinary powers to control maritime space.

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