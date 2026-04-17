Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

US President Donald Trump has officially announced that Israel and Lebanon have signed a ceasefire agreement, saying he believes he will be able to successfully end another war.

Trump believes he is close to ending another war

The White House chief of staff confirmed "great talks" with the highly respected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Donald Trump, the two leaders have finally reached an agreement on achieving peace between their countries.

The 10-day ceasefire will officially begin at 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

On Tuesday, the two countries met here in Washington for the first time in 34 years, with our wonderful Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, at the helm. Donald Trump President of the United States

The White House chief of staff also confirmed that he has already ordered Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, along with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Razin Kaine, to work with Israel and Lebanon.

The main goal now is to establish lasting peace.