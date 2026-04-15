"He was significantly behind." Trump reacts for the first time to Orbán's defeat
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Politics
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"He was significantly behind." Trump reacts for the first time to Orbán's defeat

Trump not upset by Orbán's defeat
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US leader Donald Trump admitted that he is not too concerned about the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections, despite the fact that he openly campaigned for the latter.

Points of attention

  • Trump's comments on Orbán's defeat mark his first reaction to the parliamentary elections in Hungary, reflecting his perspective on international politics and leadership.
  • Despite Orbán being 'significantly behind,' Trump praises him as a 'good person' and shows optimism towards the future political landscape in Hungary under Magyar's leadership.

Trump not upset by Orbán's defeat

According to the head of the White House, he likes the future Prime Minister of Hungary, the leader of the opposition party "Tysy" Peter Magyar.

I think the new prime minister will do a good job with his duties — he's a good person.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader decided to recall that Magyar was previously a member of the Fidesz party, and also that he has an identical approach to immigration.

That is why Trump concluded that Orbán's successor would do his job.

The White House chief of staff doesn't know if it would have made a difference if he had gone to Hungary to campaign for Orban instead of his Vice President J.D. Vance.

"He (Orban — ed.) was significantly behind. I wasn't that involved in this. Although Viktor is a good person," Trump said.

What is important to understand is that this was the US president's first reaction to Orbán's defeat in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

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