Magyar defeats Orban in Hungary's parliamentary elections
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Politics
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Magyar defeats Orban in Hungary's parliamentary elections

Magyar
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

The opposition party "Tisa" led by Peter Magyar is winning the parliamentary elections in Hungary with a clear majority. Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which is actively supported by Russia and Donald Trump's team, suffered a defeat. This is evidenced by preliminary data from the Hungarian Election Commission. Viktor Orban has admitted defeat.

Points of attention

  • Peter Magyar's Tisa party secures a constitutional majority in the Hungarian Parliament, signaling a significant shift in power away from Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
  • Magyar's victory gives him a mandate to reform Hungary's authoritarian system and steer the country towards European values, ending Orban's 16-year rule.

The Tisza Party has won a constitutional majority in the Hungarian Parliament

The latest pre-vote polls, released after the polls closed, show the 45-year-old Magyar winning. His party, the polls say, received 57% of the vote, while Orban's party received 37%.

The Magyar Party receives more than 2/3 of the seats in parliament — and will hold all power in the country.

After counting 99% of the votes, according to the Hungarian Election Commission, "Tisa" receives 138 seats in parliament, and "Fidesz" — 55.

According to party lists, "Tisa" has 53% of the votes, and "Fidesz" has 38%.

The majority of 133 deputies makes it possible to make radical changes in legislation and personnel.

Viktor Orban, 62, who has ruled the country for 16 years, has already admitted defeat in an address: "The election result is obvious and painful."

This result was ensured, among other things, by the extremely high turnout of 79%.

Hungary's future Prime Minister Peter Magyar has already said that the victory of his Tisza party has given him a mandate to dismantle Viktor Orban's authoritarian system and return the country to European values.

Hungary will once again become a strong ally in the European Union and NATO. Hungary's place has been, is, and will be in Europe for a thousand years.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Hungarian politician

Magyar said that the convincing election victory gave him a mandate to dismantle Viktor Orban's authoritarian system and return the country to European values.

He called on Orban himself, as well as the country's president, supreme judges, and prosecutor general, to resign immediately, accusing them of putting political loyalty to Orban above their official duties.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already congratulated Magyar and called for a constructive approach in politics.

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