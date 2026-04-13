The opposition party "Tisa" led by Peter Magyar is winning the parliamentary elections in Hungary with a clear majority. Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which is actively supported by Russia and Donald Trump's team, suffered a defeat. This is evidenced by preliminary data from the Hungarian Election Commission. Viktor Orban has admitted defeat.
Points of attention
- Peter Magyar's Tisa party secures a constitutional majority in the Hungarian Parliament, signaling a significant shift in power away from Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
- Magyar's victory gives him a mandate to reform Hungary's authoritarian system and steer the country towards European values, ending Orban's 16-year rule.
The Tisza Party has won a constitutional majority in the Hungarian Parliament
The latest pre-vote polls, released after the polls closed, show the 45-year-old Magyar winning. His party, the polls say, received 57% of the vote, while Orban's party received 37%.
The Magyar Party receives more than 2/3 of the seats in parliament — and will hold all power in the country.
After counting 99% of the votes, according to the Hungarian Election Commission, "Tisa" receives 138 seats in parliament, and "Fidesz" — 55.
According to party lists, "Tisa" has 53% of the votes, and "Fidesz" has 38%.
The majority of 133 deputies makes it possible to make radical changes in legislation and personnel.
This result was ensured, among other things, by the extremely high turnout of 79%.
Hungary's future Prime Minister Peter Magyar has already said that the victory of his Tisza party has given him a mandate to dismantle Viktor Orban's authoritarian system and return the country to European values.
Magyar said that the convincing election victory gave him a mandate to dismantle Viktor Orban's authoritarian system and return the country to European values.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already congratulated Magyar and called for a constructive approach in politics.
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