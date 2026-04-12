Orban VS Magyar. Parliamentary elections have started in Hungary

Voting in Hungary's parliamentary elections began on the morning of April 12. Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted that he was counting on a "triumphant day," but all opinion polls indicate that his rival, Peter Magyar, and his political force will win.

Elections in Hungary — how the situation is developing in the country

Polling stations began their work at 06:00 in more than 10 thousand locations across the country — they will close at 19:00.

According to the latest data, about 7.5 million citizens of the country intend to vote.

Viktor Orban believes that April 12 will be a "triumphal day" for his political party, Fidesz.

What is important to understand is that Orban's Fidesz party and Peter Magyar's opposition party Tysa have already held their election rallies.

Magyar once again publicly promised to introduce a wealth tax for billionaires, open a dossier on secret agents, and investigate the Kremlin's influence on the country's government.

Moreover, the opposition wants to launch an investigation against the head of Hungarian diplomacy, Péter Szijjártó.