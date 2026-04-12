Hungarian elections. Orbán attacks Magyar with accusations
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Politics
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Hungarian elections. Orbán attacks Magyar with accusations

Orban tries to slander the Magyar
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Source:  Telex

Hungary is holding parliamentary elections on April 12, with just a few hours left before the polls close at 7:00 p.m. Against this backdrop, the incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already accused his rival, Peter Magyar, of vote-buying.

Points of attention

  • The latest polls suggest that Peter Magyar's Tysa party is leading ahead of Orban's Fidesz in the upcoming elections.
  • The Hungarian elections are engulfed in tension and accusations, shaping the political landscape of the country in the final hours before the polls close.

Orban tries to slander the Magyar

Orban's political force, Fidesz, began claiming that they allegedly had an audio recording in their possession indicating that the opposition Tisza party may have been planning to bribe Roma votes.

According to representatives of the head of government, they will file a criminal complaint regarding this on suspicion of committing a crime against the electoral process.

Orban's team claims that the recording supposedly contains Stefan Attila.

What is important to understand is that this is about the "right hand" of the head of the apparatus of the political force "Tys".

In the audio, he allegedly discusses plans to provide financial assistance to Roma voters under the guise of donations.

According to Hungarian journalists, the latest social polls ahead of the start of the parliamentary elections in Hungary indicate that Peter Magyar's "Tysa" party will win.

According to the latest data, the opposition is ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz by 9, 11 and 13 percentage points in various categories.

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