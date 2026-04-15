According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he is concerned about the threat of a decrease in weapons supplies to Ukraine, including air defense missiles, if the war in the Middle East continues.

Patriot missile shortage continues to worsen

According to German journalists, during his visit to Berlin, Volodymyr Zelensky did not hide his indignation at the low pace of arms supplies to Ukraine.

The head of state also publicly complained about two representatives of US President Donald Trump — Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

As Zelensky noted, they are constantly in contact with Iran and "have no time for Ukraine."

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader decided not to hide the lack of Patriot air defense systems (missiles for SAMs — ed.).

If the war lasts longer, there will be fewer weapons for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Regarding missiles for Patriot systems, the Ukrainian leader publicly admitted: