Ukraine to receive thousands of long-range Anubis AI drones

Official Berlin is allocating funds for the production of "thousands of heavy strike drones with artificial intelligence" for Ukraine's needs, called Anubis. The American-German-Ukrainian defense company Auterion Airlogix Joint Venture GmbH is taking on the task.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive thousands of Anubis AI drones

What is important to understand is that we are talking about strike drones with an X-shaped and delta wing.

It is these that can be produced at a rate of "thousands per year."

In addition, it is emphasized that the main task of Anubis is to defeat manpower, tactical and strategic targets, as well as armored vehicles "at medium range."

And since there is currently no disclosed data about Anubis, it is possible to make only certain assumptions. In particular, it is possible that it is a version of the drone, which Auterion has named Artemis ALM-20. But it is a deep-track with a flight range of up to 1,600 km and a warhead weight of 45 kg. Share

There is also a high probability that it will be slightly modified and repurposed as a middle strike.

This can be done by reducing the geometric dimensions, or by increasing the warhead.