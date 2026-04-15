Ukraine to receive thousands of long-range Anubis AI drones
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Ukraine
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Ukraine to receive thousands of long-range Anubis AI drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive thousands of Anubis AI drones
Читати українською
Source:  Defence Express

Official Berlin is allocating funds for the production of "thousands of heavy strike drones with artificial intelligence" for Ukraine's needs, called Anubis. The American-German-Ukrainian defense company Auterion Airlogix Joint Venture GmbH is taking on the task.

Points of attention

  • Anubis is speculated to be a version of the Artemis ALM-20 drone with a flight range of up to 1,600 km and a warhead weight of 45 kg, possibly modified for middle strike purposes.
  • Auterion specializes in AI algorithms for drone operations, ensuring high autonomy in navigation, detection, and target destruction, thereby contributing significantly to the development of Anubis drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive thousands of Anubis AI drones

What is important to understand is that we are talking about strike drones with an X-shaped and delta wing.

It is these that can be produced at a rate of "thousands per year."

In addition, it is emphasized that the main task of Anubis is to defeat manpower, tactical and strategic targets, as well as armored vehicles "at medium range."

And since there is currently no disclosed data about Anubis, it is possible to make only certain assumptions. In particular, it is possible that it is a version of the drone, which Auterion has named Artemis ALM-20. But it is a deep-track with a flight range of up to 1,600 km and a warhead weight of 45 kg.

There is also a high probability that it will be slightly modified and repurposed as a middle strike.

This can be done by reducing the geometric dimensions, or by increasing the warhead.

At the same time, the main feature of all these drones is the widespread use of artificial intelligence algorithms for high autonomy of navigation, detection and destruction of targets. This is the main contribution of the company Auterion, which specializes in these solutions and integrates its own software and hardware solution.

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