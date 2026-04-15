Trump reinstates sanctions against Russian oil
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Economics
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Trump reinstates sanctions against Russian oil

US sanctions against Russian oil are back in effect
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to Politico, after the temporary exemption announced by US President Donald Trump's team expired, US sanctions against Russian oil have come back into force.

Points of attention

  • Media insiders in the US Senate caution against celebrating the expiration of the exemption, noting that sanctioned Russian oil was still entering the market due to lack of countersanctions by the Trump administration.
  • The reinstatement of sanctions against Russian oil signifies a shift in US policy towards Russia and has implications for international relations and the energy sector.

US sanctions against Russian oil are back in effect

According to American journalists, the US Treasury Department did not answer their question about the renewal of anti-Russian sanctions.

Despite this, representatives of the department pointed to the statement of Minister Scott Bessant, who called the easing of sanctions against Russia a "narrowly focused short-term measure."

As mentioned earlier, in March it was announced that restrictions on Russian oil would be lifted, which had already been loaded onto ships by March 12.

Media insiders in the US Senate have warned that the expiration of the exemption should not be considered a cause for celebration.

The main problem is that Moscow still has workarounds for selling its oil.

Even before the license was issued, sanctioned Russian oil was entering the market because the Trump administration had not imposed any countersanctions against Russia, either on oil sales or on critical purchases for the Kremlin’s military machine, for over a year, one media insider said.

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