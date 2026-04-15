Trump reinstates sanctions against Russian oil

According to Politico, after the temporary exemption announced by US President Donald Trump's team expired, US sanctions against Russian oil have come back into force.

US sanctions against Russian oil are back in effect

According to American journalists, the US Treasury Department did not answer their question about the renewal of anti-Russian sanctions.

Despite this, representatives of the department pointed to the statement of Minister Scott Bessant, who called the easing of sanctions against Russia a "narrowly focused short-term measure."

As mentioned earlier, in March it was announced that restrictions on Russian oil would be lifted, which had already been loaded onto ships by March 12.

Media insiders in the US Senate have warned that the expiration of the exemption should not be considered a cause for celebration.

The main problem is that Moscow still has workarounds for selling its oil.