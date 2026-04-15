Europe prepares for US withdrawal from NATO

According to The Wall Street Journal, European leaders are already discussing a plan for a "European NATO" after US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from the bloc.

NATO is on the verge of a split

According to insiders, a backup plan of action is currently the focus of European leaders. It could be used in the event of the US withdrawal from the Alliance.

This document was supported even by official Berlin, which is a long-standing opponent of the autonomous approach.

Official Brussels is already actively working on a plan for a "European NATO."

The main goal now is to involve as many EU members as possible in the Alliance's command and control roles and supplement American military resources with our own.

These plans, which are being advanced informally through side discussions and meetings, are not intended to compete with the current NATO structure, the sources added, but rather seek to maintain Russian deterrence and operational continuity if Washington withdraws troops from Europe. Share

As anonymous sources have learned, as of today, official Brussels is resolving practical military issues.