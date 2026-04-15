Europe prepares for US withdrawal from NATO
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Politics
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Europe prepares for US withdrawal from NATO

NATO is on the verge of a split
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, European leaders are already discussing a plan for a "European NATO" after US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from the bloc.

Points of attention

  • The proposed 'European NATO' is not meant to compete with the current NATO structure but rather aims to ensure stability and defense capabilities in the event of US troop withdrawal from Europe.
  • Official Brussels is actively working on plans for a 'European NATO' to address the possible impacts of US withdrawal, with Germany's shifting position leading to intensified discussions among European leaders.

NATO is on the verge of a split

According to insiders, a backup plan of action is currently the focus of European leaders. It could be used in the event of the US withdrawal from the Alliance.

This document was supported even by official Berlin, which is a long-standing opponent of the autonomous approach.

Official Brussels is already actively working on a plan for a "European NATO."

The main goal now is to involve as many EU members as possible in the Alliance's command and control roles and supplement American military resources with our own.

These plans, which are being advanced informally through side discussions and meetings, are not intended to compete with the current NATO structure, the sources added, but rather seek to maintain Russian deterrence and operational continuity if Washington withdraws troops from Europe.

As anonymous sources have learned, as of today, official Brussels is resolving practical military issues.

In Europe, they want to decide who will manage NATO's air and missile defense, reinforcement corridors to Poland and the Baltic states, logistics networks, and large regional exercises.

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