We don't need a "lite" EU, just like NATO — Zelenskyy
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Politics
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We don't need a "lite" EU, just like NATO — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy has dotted all the i's
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear to allies that Ukraine is not interested in full membership in the European Union, giving the example of Europe being uninterested in a "limited" Ukrainian army.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy's clear message to allies is that Ukraine does not seek partial or limited engagement with the EU but rather aims for a robust and equal standing in the partnership.
  • The statements made by Zelenskyy convey Ukraine's determination to stand firm in its position on EU membership and defense capabilities, reaffirming its commitment to upholding national security interests.

Zelenskyy has dotted all the i's

The head of state voiced his position on Ukraine's membership in the EU during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Media representatives asked Zelensky to comment on the possibility of so-called "incomplete" membership in the EU, which is being discussed in official Brussels.

European leaders believe that this scenario would allow Ukraine to join the EU, but with much less decision-making power.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this is an unacceptable scenario for him.

According to him, Europe wants to see Ukraine as a strong and full-fledged ally.

Against this background, the head of state drew attention to the fact that no one needs the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a "lite" format.

We don't need a "lite" EU, nor does NATO. Just as, I believe, both Europe and NATO countries need Ukraine, a fully strong partner. We need our army, a strong army. Because nobody needs a "lite" Ukrainian army. What kind of defense will there be?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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