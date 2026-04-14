Zelenskyy showed over 50 types of new Ukrainian weapons

April 13 is the Day of the Gunsmith in Ukraine. This is a professional holiday of people who create, repair and improve weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, ensuring a technical advantage over the enemy. Against this background, the head of state decided to demonstrate new domestic developments that have already proven their effectiveness directly on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- Ground robotic complexes played a pivotal role in enabling Ukrainian fighters to secure enemy positions solely using unmanned platforms for the first time in the conflict history.
- Magura V5, a multi-purpose naval strike drone, marked a significant milestone by becoming the first drone in the world to sink a warship, illustrating Ukraine's innovation and military prowess.
Zelensky showed that Ukraine really has something to be proud of
According to the head of state, we are talking about 56 types of weapons:
31 drones: long-range, FPV, bombers, reconnaissance, kamikaze strike and interceptors;
7 missiles;
4 electronic warfare means;
6 ground robotic complexes;
one anti-aircraft turret;
3 unmanned marine complexes;
4 specialized armored vehicles.
First of all, Zelenskyy drew attention to long-range missile weapons.
We should also mention the Ukrainian rocket-propelled drone "Peklo". It boasts truly impressive speed and high maneuverability.
According to the president, its flight range is up to 700 km, and the warhead weighs from 23 kg.
Zelensky also noted the effectiveness of the "January" kamikaze strike drone: its flight range reaches as much as 1,400 km, and the warhead weighs up to 40 kg.
Moreover, the president showed ground robotic complexes, thanks to which, for the first time in the history of this war, Ukrainian fighters were able to take enemy positions exclusively with the help of unmanned platforms.
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