Zelenskyy showed over 50 types of new Ukrainian weapons

April 13 is the Day of the Gunsmith in Ukraine. This is a professional holiday of people who create, repair and improve weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, ensuring a technical advantage over the enemy. Against this background, the head of state decided to demonstrate new domestic developments that have already proven their effectiveness directly on the battlefield.

Zelensky showed that Ukraine really has something to be proud of

According to the head of state, we are talking about 56 types of weapons:

31 drones: long-range, FPV, bombers, reconnaissance, kamikaze strike and interceptors;

7 missiles;

4 electronic warfare means;

6 ground robotic complexes;

one anti-aircraft turret;

3 unmanned marine complexes;

4 specialized armored vehicles.

First of all, Zelenskyy drew attention to long-range missile weapons.

Long-range ground-based cruise missile "Flamingo", serial production of which started in 2025. It is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 3,000 km and carrying a warhead weighing over a ton. Cruise missile-drone "Ruta", which is designed for strike and reconnaissance missions and has a flight range of up to 300 km. It began to be supplied to Ukrainian defenders in 2024. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

We should also mention the Ukrainian rocket-propelled drone "Peklo". It boasts truly impressive speed and high maneuverability.

According to the president, its flight range is up to 700 km, and the warhead weighs from 23 kg.

Zelensky also noted the effectiveness of the "January" kamikaze strike drone: its flight range reaches as much as 1,400 km, and the warhead weighs up to 40 kg.

The long-range kamikaze strike drone "Lyuty", adopted for service in 2024. It has a flight range of up to 2,000 km, the warhead weighs 50–75 kg. The long-range drone "Morok", which Ukrainian soldiers began using in 2023. It can carry 30 kg at a distance of up to 800 km, Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Moreover, the president showed ground robotic complexes, thanks to which, for the first time in the history of this war, Ukrainian fighters were able to take enemy positions exclusively with the help of unmanned platforms.