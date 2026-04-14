Ukraine's innovations in the field of UAVs have provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an important advantage on the front

The editorial team of Fortune analyzed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and concluded that constant innovations in the field of drones are giving the Defense Forces an increasingly powerful “trump card” in the war with Russia.

Ukraine is ahead of Russia in the field of UAVs

It's no secret that Russia has a manpower advantage on the battlefield, which has given it the opportunity to occupy many Ukrainian populated areas.

Despite this, Western aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine's constant innovations in the field of drones, have given it the opportunity to effectively counter this Russian advantage.

Although the aggressor country is also actively improving its drones, Ukraine has managed to achieve much greater success.

Moreover, she was even able to seize the initiative.