Ukraine's innovations in the field of UAVs have provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an important advantage on the front
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Technology
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Ukraine's innovations in the field of UAVs have provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an important advantage on the front

Ukraine is ahead of Russia in the field of UAVs
Читати українською
Source:  Fortune

The editorial team of Fortune analyzed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and concluded that constant innovations in the field of drones are giving the Defense Forces an increasingly powerful “trump card” in the war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • New developments in Ukrainian drones not only disrupt Russian troops on the front but also tip the balance of power in favor of Ukraine, leading to increased Russian losses.
  • Analysts highlight that Ukrainian drones have led to a significant escalation in Russian casualties, showcasing the impact of these innovations on the battlefield.

Ukraine is ahead of Russia in the field of UAVs

It's no secret that Russia has a manpower advantage on the battlefield, which has given it the opportunity to occupy many Ukrainian populated areas.

Despite this, Western aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine's constant innovations in the field of drones, have given it the opportunity to effectively counter this Russian advantage.

Although the aggressor country is also actively improving its drones, Ukraine has managed to achieve much greater success.

Moreover, she was even able to seize the initiative.

New developments of Ukrainian drones not only create difficulties for Russian troops on the front, but also change the balance of power in favor of Ukraine. The improvement of drones led to an increase in Russian losses in 2026 compared to 2025, when they already reached approximately 30 thousand people per month, — emphasize American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War.

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