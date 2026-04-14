"They will be removed and executed." Budanov revealed the specifics of contacts with the Russians
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"They will be removed and executed." Budanov revealed the specifics of contacts with the Russians

Budanov explained the logic of unofficial negotiations with the Russians
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov told reporters that he deliberately did not disclose the details of unofficial contacts with the Russian side, as this could weaken Kyiv's negotiating position.

Points of attention

  • Budanov explains the rationale behind keeping the details of peace talks classified to avoid negative repercussions and maintain a strategic advantage in negotiations.
  • The potential removal and execution of Russian participants in unofficial contacts are highlighted as consequences that could further deteriorate Ukraine's negotiating position.

Budanov explained the logic of unofficial negotiations with the Russians

According to the head of the OPU, some Russian negotiators participating in closed communication channels act pragmatically and are perfectly aware of the real balance of power.

Kyrylo Budanov officially confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelensky's team maintains limited and informal contacts with Russian representatives who have a practical understanding of the situation on the front and the resource capabilities of the parties.

According to the head of the OPU, the aforementioned communication channels play an important role in shaping scenarios for further developments.

Budanov decided to explain to the media why the details of the peace talks remain classified.

He claims that disclosing data or putting pressure on Russian participants in the contacts could have negative consequences for Ukraine.

In the worst case, they will be removed and executed. And that will only weaken our position. Because those who come next — even if they want to achieve something — will look at what happened to their predecessors and will never agree to anything.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

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