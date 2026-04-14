Insiders learned the reason for the failure of US-Iran talks
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World
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Insiders learned the reason for the failure of US-Iran talks

Why the US and Iran could not reach an agreement
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

According to anonymous sources, US President Donald Trump's team, as part of peace negotiations with Iran, demanded that it agree to a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment and the export of its stockpiles, but Tehran was ready to limit the program for a much shorter period.

Points of attention

  • American negotiators insisted on the removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, while Iran proposed 'dilution' under monitoring as an alternative.
  • Ongoing geopolitical tensions manifested in the US blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran's warnings regarding fuel prices highlight the volatile relationship between the two nations.

Why the US and Iran could not reach an agreement

As media insiders have learned, within the framework of the peace talks that took place between the US and Iran over the weekend in Islamabad, the Trump team was supposed to achieve a very specific goal, but failed to do so.

It was about a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment, along with other restrictions.

Official Tehran has told Washington that it is ready to accept shorter terms, "in the single digits."

This is why the parties were unable to reach an agreement, and the peace talks between the US and Iran ended in a resounding failure.

American negotiators also insisted that all enriched uranium be removed from Iranian territory. The Iranian side was ready to agree to "dilution" (the opposite process to enrichment) under monitoring, but not to hand over its uranium stockpiles.

As mentioned earlier, against the backdrop of recent events, the US announced a blockade of Iranian ports, and Tehran threatened that in the event of such a move, current fuel prices would still be "remembered with nostalgia."

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