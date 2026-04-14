Members of the German political force "The Greens" have begun to actively criticize German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his justification for the decision not to transfer long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- German politician Agnieszka Brugger highlights the urgency of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing its importance in the current world situation.
- Recent developments, including energy infrastructure destruction by Russia and policies of US President Donald Trump, add to the arguments in favor of providing military aid to Ukraine.
Merz comes under fire over Ukraine
On the eve of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin, the Greens began demanding that Merz's team increase military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular by transferring long-range missiles.
Thus, the head of the party's parliamentary group, Agnieszka Brugger, drew attention to the fact that the supply of Taurus to Ukraine was "long overdue."
She was referring to his predecessor, the former Chancellor of Germany, who also resolutely blocked the supply of Taurus to Ukraine.
According to Brugger, due to the policies of US President Donald Trump and Russia's destruction of energy infrastructure this winter, the list of arguments in favor of supplying Taurus has only increased.
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