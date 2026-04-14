Members of the German political force "The Greens" have begun to actively criticize German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his justification for the decision not to transfer long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Merz comes under fire over Ukraine

On the eve of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin, the Greens began demanding that Merz's team increase military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular by transferring long-range missiles.

Thus, the head of the party's parliamentary group, Agnieszka Brugger, drew attention to the fact that the supply of Taurus to Ukraine was "long overdue."

"Friedrich Merz has become the new Olaf Scholz in this matter with his excuses," the German politician complained. Share

She was referring to his predecessor, the former Chancellor of Germany, who also resolutely blocked the supply of Taurus to Ukraine.

According to Brugger, due to the policies of US President Donald Trump and Russia's destruction of energy infrastructure this winter, the list of arguments in favor of supplying Taurus has only increased.