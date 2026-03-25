Merz named the reason for refusing to provide Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he no longer sees any point in transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as he believes Ukrainian weapons are more effective.
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Ukrainian long-range weapons are more effective than Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine.
- Merz explained that providing Taurus missiles makes no sense as Ukraine already has a long-range weapons production facility.
Merz named an unexpected reason for denying Ukraine Taurus missiles
The German Chancellor stated that he currently sees no point in transferring Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian army, since Ukraine itself produces long-range weapons.
In addition, the German Chancellor explained his campaign calls to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. He noted that at the time he assumed that the Bundeswehr had a sufficient number of serviceable Tauruses that could be transferred to Kyiv.
Recall that while in opposition, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz repeatedly announced his intention to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory.
After he came to power, Merz did not change his mind. In particular, in July last year, the head of the German government did not rule out the transfer of this weaponry to Ukraine.
At the end of last year, the Bundestag called on Merz to hand over long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. It was noted that the Chancellor should adhere to what he rightly demanded while in opposition.
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