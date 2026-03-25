Merz named the reason for refusing to provide Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he no longer sees any point in transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as he believes Ukrainian weapons are more effective.

Merz named an unexpected reason for denying Ukraine Taurus missiles

The German Chancellor stated that he currently sees no point in transferring Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian army, since Ukraine itself produces long-range weapons.

According to Merz, Ukrainian long-range weapons are "significantly more effective than the relatively small number of Taurus cruise missiles that Germany could transfer." Share

In addition, the German Chancellor explained his campaign calls to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. He noted that at the time he assumed that the Bundeswehr had a sufficient number of serviceable Tauruses that could be transferred to Kyiv.

Recall that while in opposition, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz repeatedly announced his intention to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory.

After he came to power, Merz did not change his mind. In particular, in July last year, the head of the German government did not rule out the transfer of this weaponry to Ukraine.

At the same time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated during a visit to Kyiv last year that Berlin was not considering transferring these missiles to Ukraine. Share

At the end of last year, the Bundestag called on Merz to hand over long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. It was noted that the Chancellor should adhere to what he rightly demanded while in opposition.