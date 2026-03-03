Merz found a new way to sway Trump to Ukraine's side
Category
Politics
Publication date

Merz found a new way to sway Trump to Ukraine's side

Merz came up with a new plan for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to insiders of Politico, German leader Friedrich Merz believes that a window has opened right now to lure US President Donald Trump to the side of Ukraine. This is easier to do against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The strategy is to link the US fight against the regime in Tehran as part of a larger struggle that includes addressing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
  • Merz's conciliatory approach and hope for gradual progress reflect his belief in influencing Trump to align more with Europe on Ukraine and tariffs.

Merz came up with a new plan for Ukraine

As anonymous sources have learned, during an upcoming meeting in the Oval Office, Trump will try to convince Merz to support him on the Iran issue in front of the cameras.

This is what will enable the German Chancellor to achieve her goals, including regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Merz is now hoping that his conciliatory tone will help sway Trump to Europe's side on Ukraine and tariffs.

He does not believe that he will be able to immediately convince the US president on these issues, but he believes in gradual progress.

The German leader plans to persuade Trump to put more pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine by tightening US sanctions against Moscow.

To that end, the Chancellor will likely view the US fight against the regime in Tehran as a larger struggle.

Merz spokesman Stefan Cornelius made a statement on this matter:

We saw in Russia's reaction to US actions in Iran that there is again a clear acceptance of someone else's side, which the US does not share.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky supported Trump's intention to destroy the Iranian regime
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky believes that the Iranian regime will eventually be destroyed
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump lashed out with accusations against Biden and Zelensky
Donald Trump
Trump once again criticized Biden and Zelensky
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Cuba is next." Trump hinted at a new operation
The US may strike Cuba

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?