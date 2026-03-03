Merz found a new way to sway Trump to Ukraine's side

According to insiders of Politico, German leader Friedrich Merz believes that a window has opened right now to lure US President Donald Trump to the side of Ukraine. This is easier to do against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.

Merz came up with a new plan for Ukraine

As anonymous sources have learned, during an upcoming meeting in the Oval Office, Trump will try to convince Merz to support him on the Iran issue in front of the cameras.

This is what will enable the German Chancellor to achieve her goals, including regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Merz is now hoping that his conciliatory tone will help sway Trump to Europe's side on Ukraine and tariffs.

He does not believe that he will be able to immediately convince the US president on these issues, but he believes in gradual progress.

The German leader plans to persuade Trump to put more pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine by tightening US sanctions against Moscow.

To that end, the Chancellor will likely view the US fight against the regime in Tehran as a larger struggle.

Merz spokesman Stefan Cornelius made a statement on this matter: