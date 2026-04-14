The Defense Forces confirmed the advance of the Russian army in the Sumy region
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Ukraine
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The Defense Forces confirmed the advance of the Russian army in the Sumy region

Fighting in Sumy region — latest details
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

In Sumy region, Russian invaders managed to break through near the settlement of Myropylske. Despite this, fighting continues in the Maryino area, the enemy has not yet reached Novodmytrivka.

Points of attention

  • Official statements from the United Forces group confirm the operational situation and the progress made by the Russian army near key settlements in the Sumy region.
  • Analysts note that due to the superiority in forces and means, Ukrainian soldiers were forced to withdraw to new lines in the area of Myropylske, near the border with the Russian Federation.

Fighting in Sumy region — latest details

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the United Forces group, Viktor Tregubov.

Regarding Myropilske, yes, there is progress, he officially confirmed, commenting on the operational situation in these settlements.

The speaker also drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have not yet been able to reach Novodmytrivka, and in the Maryino area, Ukrainian soldiers are still holding their ground.

"There are battles going on in the Maryino area, it's essentially a "gray zone" there," Viktor Tregubov emphasized.

According to analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, the Russian occupiers were able to break through near Myropilske, Maryino, and Novodmytrivka, which are in the Sumy region.

As mentioned earlier, soldiers of the 14th Army Corps stated that due to the superiority in forces and means of the Russian army, they were forced to withdraw to new lines in the area of the settlement of Myropylske, Sumy region, located near the border with the Russian Federation.

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