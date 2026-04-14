The Defense Forces confirmed the advance of the Russian army in the Sumy region

In Sumy region, Russian invaders managed to break through near the settlement of Myropylske. Despite this, fighting continues in the Maryino area, the enemy has not yet reached Novodmytrivka.

Fighting in Sumy region — latest details

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the United Forces group, Viktor Tregubov.

Regarding Myropilske, yes, there is progress, he officially confirmed, commenting on the operational situation in these settlements. Share

The speaker also drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have not yet been able to reach Novodmytrivka, and in the Maryino area, Ukrainian soldiers are still holding their ground.

"There are battles going on in the Maryino area, it's essentially a "gray zone" there," Viktor Tregubov emphasized. Share

According to analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, the Russian occupiers were able to break through near Myropilske, Maryino, and Novodmytrivka, which are in the Sumy region.