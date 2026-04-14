Fedorov said that Belgium and Spain are allocating 2 billion euros for Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Fedorov said that Belgium and Spain are allocating 2 billion euros for Ukraine

Mykhailo Fedorov
Belgium and Spain continue to strengthen Ukraine
Читати українською

During 2026, Ukraine will receive large-scale military assistance from its allies, Belgium and Spain. Each of these countries will provide 1 billion euros. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine continues to benefit from win-win cooperation with its allies, Belgium and Spain, in its efforts to restrain the advance of the Russian army.
  • Minister Fedorov expresses gratitude to Belgium and Spain for their ongoing support and highlights the potential for cooperation between defense industries.

Belgium and Spain continue to strengthen Ukraine

According to Mikhail Fedorov, he held talks with the Ministers of Defense of Belgium Theo Franken and Spain Margarita Robles.

The focus of the parties is on strengthening air defense, developing drone capabilities, and the "Czech initiative" to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with long-range artillery.

Against this background, Belgium announced the allocation of 1 billion in defense aid to Ukraine in 2026.

Moreover, the country is determined to transfer additional F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and ensure the supply of spare parts for existing aircraft.

This year, Spain is also providing 1 billion euros to support Ukraine. During the meeting, attention was paid to the development of cooperation between defense industries, in particular within the framework of the European SAFE mechanism. We are ready to offer a list of manufacturers who can establish cooperation with Spanish companies.

Mikhail Fedorov

Mikhail Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to Fedorov, official Kyiv offered the opportunity to test Spanish drones directly on the battlefield.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Belgium and Spain for their continued assistance.

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