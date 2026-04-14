Air defense neutralizes missile and 114 drones during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralizes missile and 114 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Читати українською

During the night, the Russian invaders struck Ukraine with four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, as well as 129 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine utilized a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to counter the attack.
  • Safety measures are being reinforced as the attack continues, with Ukrainian soldiers calling for unity and vigilance to achieve victory.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, about 90 of them — "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed a guided aircraft missile and 114 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.

Information regarding the three enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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