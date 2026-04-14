Air defense neutralizes missile and 114 drones during new Russian attack

During the night, the Russian invaders struck Ukraine with four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, as well as 129 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, about 90 of them — "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed a guided aircraft missile and 114 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.

Information regarding the three enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.