The SOF released a video of the destruction of the drilling platforms of the Russian company Lukoil
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The SOF released a video of the destruction of the drilling platforms of the Russian company Lukoil

AFU Special Operations Forces
SOF
Читати українською

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released footage of the destruction of two drilling platforms of the Russian company Lukoil on the Caspian Sea shelf, which was carried out by Deep-strike units on the night of April 10.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces released footage of the destruction of two drilling platforms of Russian company Lukoil, impacting Russia's ability to supply fuel to its army and fund its budget.
  • The destruction of Lukoil drilling platforms on the Caspian Sea shelf limits Russia's ability to fuel its troops and finance its operations, posing a significant challenge to its oil and gas infrastructure.

SOF hit Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea

SSR drones targeted ice-resistant platforms at the "Greyfer" field (formerly the "Rakushechne" field) and the "Korchagin" field in the northern waters of the Caspian Sea, approximately a thousand kilometers from the front line.

The enemy uses these platforms in the fuel supply chain for its own army.

The destruction of oil and gas infrastructure significantly limits Russia's ability to fuel its troops and fund its own budget. The SSR continues its asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine.

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