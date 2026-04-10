The SOF released a video of the destruction of the drilling platforms of the Russian company Lukoil

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released footage of the destruction of two drilling platforms of the Russian company Lukoil on the Caspian Sea shelf, which was carried out by Deep-strike units on the night of April 10.

SOF hit Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea

SSR drones targeted ice-resistant platforms at the "Greyfer" field (formerly the "Rakushechne" field) and the "Korchagin" field in the northern waters of the Caspian Sea, approximately a thousand kilometers from the front line.

The enemy uses these platforms in the fuel supply chain for its own army.