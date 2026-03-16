Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on enemy military facilities in the occupied territories of Crimea and Zaporizhia region over three days.

SSR hit enemy targets in Sevastopol and Zaporizhia

The MTZ warehouse at the Khersones airfield, the generator and the switching station of enemy electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance stations in occupied Sevastopol were successfully hit.

In the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, an enemy base for repairing damaged armored vehicles in Yakymivka was hit, in Andriivka a technical maintenance base and a warehouse for logistics, weapons, and military equipment were hit, and in Berestovoe strikes were launched against the enemy's logistics center. Share

Middle-strike medium-range strikes are carried out deep into the enemy-occupied territory of Ukraine, up to several hundred kilometers.

This series of defeats of the Middle-Strike SSO units was facilitated by the Resistance Movement, whose underground members monitor enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.