Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on enemy military facilities in the occupied territories of Crimea and Zaporizhia region over three days.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Special Operations Forces carried out a series of middle-strike attacks on enemy military facilities in Crimea and the Zaporizhia region over three days.
- The targets included enemy facilities such as airfields, arsenals, electronic warfare, and electronic reconnaissance stations, aiming to deprive the enemy of strategic advantages in the war against Ukraine.
SSR hit enemy targets in Sevastopol and Zaporizhia
The MTZ warehouse at the Khersones airfield, the generator and the switching station of enemy electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance stations in occupied Sevastopol were successfully hit.
Middle-strike medium-range strikes are carried out deep into the enemy-occupied territory of Ukraine, up to several hundred kilometers.
This series of defeats of the Middle-Strike SSO units was facilitated by the Resistance Movement, whose underground members monitor enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-