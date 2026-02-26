The SOF group went behind enemy lines, planted explosives and blew up the enemy's infiltration. The special operations were carried out by one of the Special Operations Forces units in the North Slobozhansk direction.
Points of attention
- A Special Operations Forces unit executed a successful operation in the North Slobozhansk direction by blowing up an enemy group of occupiers in the rear.
- The decision to deploy an ambush was reconsidered due to increased risks, leading to the strategic move of infiltrating enemy rear areas and planting explosives.
The SOF blew up the occupiers behind enemy lines
Aerial reconnaissance revealed an enemy route with accumulation points.
Instead, SOF operators infiltrated enemy rear areas, planted explosives in accumulation areas, and safely exfiltrated.
The result is the destruction of the enemy and the cutting off of his infiltration route on this section of the front.
