Watch: SOF operators destroyed a group of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction

Operators of the 3rd SSO Regiment destroyed the invaders and rescued a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovske direction

SOF conducted a successful special operation in the Pokrovskoye direction

Information was received about an enemy group attempting to infiltrate the rear of an adjacent unit's position in the Pokrovskoye direction.

During direct action, operators of the Sword Group unit of the 3rd regiment destroyed enemy manpower and, after unblocking the SOU position, evacuated a wounded soldier from an adjacent unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using an IRC.