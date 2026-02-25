Watch: SOF operators destroyed a group of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction
Ukraine
Watch: SOF operators destroyed a group of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction

AFU Special Operations Forces
SOF
Operators of the 3rd SSO Regiment destroyed the invaders and rescued a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovske direction

  • Operators of the 3rd SSO Regiment conducted a successful special operation in the Pokrovsky direction, destroying a group of Russian occupiers.
  • The operators rescued a wounded soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and evacuated him from the battlefield using a non-risk sudden evacuation technique.

SOF conducted a successful special operation in the Pokrovskoye direction

Information was received about an enemy group attempting to infiltrate the rear of an adjacent unit's position in the Pokrovskoye direction.

During direct action, operators of the Sword Group unit of the 3rd regiment destroyed enemy manpower and, after unblocking the SOU position, evacuated a wounded soldier from an adjacent unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using an IRC.

Such actions by SOF operators are a successful counteraction to enemy infiltration tactics.

