Special operations forces struck a field artillery depot of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

New “bavovna” from the SOF at the TOT of Luhansk region

On the night of December 17, front-strike units of the Special Operations Forces destroyed the field artillery of the 101st separate logistics brigade of the 51st Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region using FP-2 strike UAVs.

The specified warehouse was actively used to supply ammunition and ensure the offensive capabilities of enemy troops.