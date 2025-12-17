Special operations forces struck a field artillery depot of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.
Points of attention
- Special Operations Forces conducted a successful strike on a field artillery depot in the Luhansk region, targeting enemy troops' offensive capabilities.
- The use of FP-2 strike UAVs by the SSO resulted in the destruction of the 101st separate logistics brigade's field artillery, disrupting enemy ammunition supplies.
- The warehouse targeted by the SSO served as a crucial hub for supplying ammunition and supporting the offensive capabilities of the Russian army in the region.
New “bavovna” from the SOF at the TOT of Luhansk region
On the night of December 17, front-strike units of the Special Operations Forces destroyed the field artillery of the 101st separate logistics brigade of the 51st Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region using FP-2 strike UAVs.
The specified warehouse was actively used to supply ammunition and ensure the offensive capabilities of enemy troops.
Special operations forces continue to use asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.
