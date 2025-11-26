Battle for Pokrovsk. SOF drones hit personnel and logistics of the Russian army — video

Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using long-range drones, destroyed a concentration of Russian military personnel in Pokrovsk who were preparing for further regrouping and advancement.
- Ukrainian Special Operations Forces launched a successful attack on Russian military personnel in Pokrovsk using long-range drones.
- The destruction of brigade-level personnel and ammunition depots in Pokrovsk dealt a significant blow to the enemy logistics.
- SSO drones targeted key positions of Russian troops in Pokrovsk, including a high-rise building and a brigade-level ammunition depot in Kamyanka.
On the night of November 26, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck enemy targets in the Donetsk region.
A loitering munition-type UAV targeted a high-rise building where Russian military personnel were stationed for further regrouping and attempts to advance.
In addition, a brigade-level Russian ammunition depot was destroyed in the village of Kamyanka, Pokrovsky District.
