Battle for Pokrovsk. SOF drones hit personnel and logistics of the Russian army — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Battle for Pokrovsk. SOF drones hit personnel and logistics of the Russian army — video

AFU Special Operations Forces
bavovna
Читати українською

Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using long-range drones, destroyed a concentration of Russian military personnel in Pokrovsk who were preparing for further regrouping and advancement.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces launched a successful attack on Russian military personnel in Pokrovsk using long-range drones.
  • The destruction of brigade-level personnel and ammunition depots in Pokrovsk dealt a significant blow to the enemy logistics.
  • SSO drones targeted key positions of Russian troops in Pokrovsk, including a high-rise building and a brigade-level ammunition depot in Kamyanka.

SOF showed video of destruction of Russian army units in Pokrovsk

On the night of November 26, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

In particular, in Pokrovsk, SSO drones destroyed a concentration of enemy personnel.

A loitering munition-type UAV targeted a high-rise building where Russian military personnel were stationed for further regrouping and attempts to advance.

In addition, a brigade-level Russian ammunition depot was destroyed in the village of Kamyanka, Pokrovsky District.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SOF fighters cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in the Lymansky direction
AFU Special Operations Forces
SOF
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A unique "hunt". The SOF used a drone to shoot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
A unique "hunt". The SOF used a drone to shoot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle of Pokrovsk. SSO showed the defeat of Russian troops
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO destroys Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?