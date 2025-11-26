Battle for Pokrovsk. SOF drones hit personnel and logistics of the Russian army — video

Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using long-range drones, destroyed a concentration of Russian military personnel in Pokrovsk who were preparing for further regrouping and advancement.

SOF showed video of destruction of Russian army units in Pokrovsk

On the night of November 26, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

In particular, in Pokrovsk, SSO drones destroyed a concentration of enemy personnel. Share

A loitering munition-type UAV targeted a high-rise building where Russian military personnel were stationed for further regrouping and attempts to advance.