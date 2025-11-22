Special operations forces announced the destruction of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Rostov region.
Points of attention
- SOF special operations forces achieved a historic milestone by shooting down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter using a drone in the Rostov region.
- The 'deep strike' operation exemplified the innovative tactics and capabilities of special forces in hunting down enemy targets.
The SOF shot down a Russian helicopter with a “deep strike” drone for the first time
For the first time, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down in the air by a "deep strike" SSR drone!
Each mission requires creativity, starting from the technical characteristics of the vehicle, ending with the planning and training of the pilots.
This mission left the enemy with a lot of questions, the answers to which only the Mi-8 crew members know, but they won't tell.
More on the topic
