A unique "hunt". The SOF used a drone to shoot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
Special operations forces announced the destruction of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Rostov region.

Points of attention

  • SOF special operations forces achieved a historic milestone by shooting down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter using a drone in the Rostov region.
  • The 'deep strike' operation exemplified the innovative tactics and capabilities of special forces in hunting down enemy targets.

The SOF shot down a Russian helicopter with a “deep strike” drone for the first time

For the first time, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down in the air by a "deep strike" SSR drone!

We are changing the rules of the game: now we are the hunters! — the special forces howled.

Each mission requires creativity, starting from the technical characteristics of the vehicle, ending with the planning and training of the pilots.

This mission left the enemy with a lot of questions, the answers to which only the Mi-8 crew members know, but they won't tell.

