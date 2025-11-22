Special operations forces announced the destruction of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Rostov region.

We are changing the rules of the game: now we are the hunters! — the special forces howled. Share

Each mission requires creativity, starting from the technical characteristics of the vehicle, ending with the planning and training of the pilots.

This mission left the enemy with a lot of questions, the answers to which only the Mi-8 crew members know, but they won't tell.