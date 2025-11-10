On the night of November 10, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully attacked the Gvardiyskiy oil depot in the village of Kar'erne, Saksky district, Crimea, Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Special Operations Forces successfully attacked the Gvardiyskiy oil depot in Crimea using drones, aiming to disable the enemy army.
- The Gvardiyskiy oil depot is crucial for the fuel and logistics system of the occupation authorities in Crimea, making it a strategic target for the Special Operations Forces.
- By targeting the pumping station at the oil depot, the Special Operations Forces aimed to hinder the enemy's military facilities and transport operations.
SOF hit the oil depot of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Gvardiyskiy" in temporarily occupied Crimea
The SSO drones targeted a pumping station on the territory of the oil depot.
Special operations forces continue asymmetric actions with the aim of completely disabling the enemy from continuing offensive operations.
